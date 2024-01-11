So There hasn't been much of a sense of optimism in Paris for a long time. The French president, who often lacked political intuition, scored a coup with the appointment of Gabriel Attal. The press is favorable to the young prime minister; according to surveys, he is high in the favor of his compatriots. France remains true to itself, it loves superlatives. The youngest president is now joined by the youngest prime minister. The crisis of representative democracy, which hit France earlier than Germany, has promoted the cult of youth. The desire to replace the often corrupt political elites brought Emmanuel Macron to power in 2017. The desire for renewal is unbroken, as evidenced by the fascination for Attal. But comets in the political sky often burn out quickly.

Attal's political profile is so smooth that even Marine Le Pen finds it difficult to attack him. She didn't expect anything from the new, was her not very original criticism. For a long time, Le Pen was able to claim that the next generation of politicians on the right was growing up. No one embodied the claim better than the 28-year-old chairman of the Rassemblement National (RN), Jordan Bardella. In Attal, Le Pen's young star has an equal political opponent who is just as good at modern communication methods as he is. The cards are already being reshuffled for the European election campaign.