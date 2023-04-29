Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck says that all 2023 notices will be announced by May

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, said this Friday (April 28, 2023) that the government intends to announce by the end of May all public tenders scheduled for 2023.

According to the minister, the budget for the year foresees around R$ 2 billion for the execution of public notices. Without stating a date, Dweck stated that the funai (National Indian Foundation) will open 502 vacancies soon. Another body awaiting government authorization to hold a public tender is the Ministry of the Environment (MMA), but the number of vacancies has not yet been specified.

“In the coming weeks, we will announce the use of these resources. We hope that by the end of May we will be able to announce all the tenders based on the estimated value in the Budget so that they can happen later this year”said the minister.

Dweck said the government will give priority to agencies with the greatest staff shortages. O Power360 sought the Ministry of Management and Innovation to find out which entities had the greatest deficit, but had not received a response until the publication of this report.

The minister was present alongside the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the readjustment sanction ceremony for federal public servants of the Executive. Lula also spoke about the need to hire people through public tenders.

“Every time we talk about a contest, they say that the spending started. But to improve any public service in any country in the world, you have to hire human beings. It is not because we are in the digital world that we are going to do without human beings. We need people behind the counter to say hello, smile, listen, say yes, no”he said.

The Lula government has already authorized the holding of 2 public tenders for federal bodies. The 1st offers 30 vacancies for the post of third career secretary of diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The 2nd offers 814 vacancies for the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with 814 vacancies.

READJUSTMENT OF PUBLIC EMPLOYEES

The statements were given during the sanctioning ceremony of the 9% readjustment of the Executive’s civil servants. The increase will also apply to retirees and pensioners.

The adjustment was approved by deputies and senators on Wednesday (April 26), in a joint session of the National Congress, and will be made available linearly from May 1st with payment on June 1st.

The salary correction will have an impact of R$ 11.6 billion. To pay for the readjustment, the government requested an increase of BRL 176.4 million in the 2023 expenditure to meet the target.

The readjustment was granted with the reactivation of the permanent negotiating table between employees and the federal government. The structure, deactivated in 2016, was reopened with the participation of approximately 100 entities representing the category that signed the 9% correction agreement.

The ministers Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation), Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment), representatives of civil servants unions and First Lady Janja da Silva.

Without mentioning the recent problems involving the GSI (Institutional Security Office), which had its command changed after the release of images of the invasion of the Planalto Palace on January 8, Lula justified the delay in replacing employees of the previous administration.

“can’t undo [de funcionários] and the machine stops. She has to work. Changes will be made gradually.”, said Lula. Throughout this week, the agency’s interim minister, Ricardo Cappelli, dismissed 87 employees.