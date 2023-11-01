Another group, which is in the Gaza Strip, is still awaiting authorization to cross the border with Egypt

The federal government said it had rescued 33 people from 12 families in the West Bank this Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023). There are 12 men, 10 women and 11 children. In the group, there are 6 elderly people. The action was coordinated by the Brazilian representation in Ramala.

The rescue is part of the Returning in Peace operation, to repatriate Brazilians in the conflict zone in the Middle East. They were taken to Jordan and should embark this Wednesday for Brasília (DF). With the arrival of the group, 1,446 people returned to Brazil: 1,443 Brazilians and 3 Bolivian women.

According to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, 3 vehicles took passengers from 11 cities in the West Bank to Jericho, also in the region, where migration procedures were carried out. The group continued on to Amman, the capital of Jordan.

“The vehicles were identified with the Brazilian flag. For security purposes, the plates, routes and passenger lists were communicated to the authorities in Palestine and Israel”, stated Candeas. The measure is essential to avoid bombings along the way.

The Brazilians will be boarded on a Presidency of the Republic aircraft at Queen Alia international airport, in the Amman region. According to the federal government, the takeoff is scheduled for this Wednesday (1st.Nov). The flight will be destined for Brasília Air Base. The final destination of the repatriated people will be Foz do Iguaçu (8), São Paulo (5), Florianópolis (4), Recife (3), Rio de Janeiro (3), Fortaleza (3), Curitiba (2), Goiânia (2 ), Brasília (2) and Porto Alegre (1).

GAZA STRIP

A group of 34 Brazilians awaits authorization to cross the border between Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, and Egypt. This Wednesday (1st.Nov), the crossing was opened for the first time since the start of the conflict for the exit of injured Palestinians and a group of around 450 foreigners.

This first list includes citizens of Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Indonesia, Jordan, Japan, the Czech Republic, professionals from the Red Cross and NGOs. “New lists will be published soon and our Brazilians must be on them”, he said the ambassador.