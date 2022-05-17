If approved, the amount will go to the Legislative and Judiciary Powers, the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the Federal Public Ministry

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent a bill to Congress on Monday (May 16, 2022) for the opening of supplementary credit of R$ 202.5 million. The amount would be allocated to the Legislative and Judiciary Powers, the DPU (Union Public Defender’s Office) and the MPU (Union Public Prosecutor’s Office).

The order was published in this Tuesday’s edition (May 17th) of DOU (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the intact (53 KB).

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the objective “is to reinforce budget allocations related to the fiscal contingency reserves of” to which the credit will be allocated. The opening of credit depends on the approval of congressmen.

The secretariat reported that “the credit, if approved, will be financed from the cancellation of budget allocations”. With this, there will be no additional cost to the public coffers.

“The Bill does not affect the achievement of the primary result target nor does it affect the spending ceiling”, said the agency.