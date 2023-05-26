A government report on “the gains of the labor market in the country” issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed an increase in the number of citizens who obtained jobs in the private sector during the last four years, by a rate of 63%, while the growth rate in private sector companies and institutions that provided job opportunities. New to citizens during the first three months of this year 13%.

The report stated that the total number of establishments that employed national cadres amounted to 16,000 companies until the end of the first quarter of this year, 13% of which employed citizens for the first time during the current year only, pointing out that the “construction” sector is at the forefront of the most localized economic sectors. 14% of the number of citizens in the private sector, until the end of the first quarter of this year, followed by the trade and repair services sector by 13%, then the business services and manufacturing industries sectors by 10% each.

He explained that the ministry succeeded, through the mechanisms it adopted to implement the strategies and policies of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, in bringing about a quantum leap in the business environment in the country to enable the creation of new jobs, while promoting the growth of the private sector and increasing its share in the domestic product, noting that these mechanisms were the main reason for the increase The number of citizens who obtained jobs in the private sector during the last four years, bringing the growth in Emiratisation rates from 2.55% in 2019 to 4.16% last year.

The report attributed the increase, which it described as “unprecedented”, in the number of citizens working for private sector institutions and establishments, to the success of the integrated strategies that the state has pursued during the recent period, foremost of which is the inauguration of the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership that stresses the status of The citizen is at the top of government policy priorities.

The report said that there is a successful impact of the government policy associated with the (Nafes) program represented in providing an integrated package of services and benefits provided to employers and national cadres that ensure the continuity of the presence of citizens at work, pointing out that the impact of this policy will extend beyond the five years concerned with the Emiratisation targets.

He added that the results and indicators of the package of policies and benefits launched by the state within the Emiratisation strategy, which obliges private sector companies to provide job opportunities for citizens, showed a remarkable competition between private sector establishments to attract citizens in many sectors and fields, which prompted some institutions to raise the wages of cadres. Citizenship, with the aim of preserving them and attracting other citizens, and this policy, which extends to 2026, will create an attractive environment, and we believe that even after this date, other policies will achieve continuity in the pace of employment of citizens.

Labor recruitment policies

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmanan Al-Awar, stated that there is no country in the world more successful in recruiting labor policies from abroad than the UAE, and therefore the majority of labor-exporting countries strive to cooperate with the UAE to provide opportunities and open areas of cooperation as a result. These policies provide protection, security, and the integrated system of legislation.

During the session of the Federal National Council that was held last Tuesday, the minister stressed that the UAE is currently the lowest country in terms of cost, compared to countries in the region in terms of recruiting workers, and everyone who employs a person who has not obtained a work permit is dealt with according to the law and legislation that Under which protection frameworks have been extended and expanded for business owners and families, noting that there are about 13 agreements signed between the UAE and labor-supplying countries.