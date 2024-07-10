Following the takeover of City Hall and the persecution of the mayor last Monday, Blue Warriors The building was vacated at approximately 3 p.m. on the same day, warning that they would review each case separately for retired officers, who according to the city government are not eligible for certification.

The leader of the group, Yesenia Rojo Carrizoza, emphasized that what the municipal authority does not say is that in the movement of the so-called presumed homologationthey are taking away ranks from the traffic officers and that keeps them very upset; she even said that at least 17 active elements have sought her out to defend them, but they are afraid of reprisals, precisely because of how Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero has been conducting himself.

After the meeting that the representative of Blue Warriors in Guasave and public officials, apparently today they will give a press conference on the current situation.

The leader of the group assured that they will intensify actions. Satagand it is that last Monday afternoon they demonstrated at a busy intersection in the city to make public that the other union, the Stashaghas not returned the money from the housing fund, an amount that totals, between active and retired, approximately 5 million pesos.

It should be noted that among the eight retirees is a disabled person who needs their money for medical care, but still has not received the money. The union leader Célica Gaxiola also accused that this administration is trying to force them to send the money saved for the housing fund to the other union and not that each one manages the resources of their respective members, and after pointing out irregularities, obviously those from Satag refuse.

Given the significant deterioration of the Mexico Federal Highway 15 As they pass through Guasave, drivers who regularly travel along that road question the authorities of Capufe about what they are doing with the money paid at the toll booth, if it is supposed to be used to maintain the road, which they do not see anywhere, since it is full of potholes and has been a factor in accidents and even deaths, but even so they do not invest in it.

José Cárdenas pointed out that there is a “pighole” of road, so it would be fair to say that Capufe They no longer charge a single peso for the toll, because they are not investing it in what really matters, which is the state of the street. In addition, the potholes they do are very poor, because after a short time the hole is there again, especially when it rains, and it seems incredible to him that after so many mishaps that have occurred for that reason, they continue without doing anything.

The mayor of Sinaloa met in Culiacan with the executive vocal of Ceapas, Francisco López Cervantes, to see key points and improve the drinking water service in that mountain region, especially because it is an entity that is severely punished by drought every year. Rolando Mercado said that they will work on pending dams, sewerage and drainage projects in various locations, as well as the study of wells and bridges, with the help of Ceapasto improve the quality of life of the people of Sinaloa.

