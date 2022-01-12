Unemployment insurance is one of the main rights of workers with a formal contract in Brazil. It ensures that the professional receives a monthly income for up to 5 months, while looking for new opportunities in the job market. In 2022, the dismissed worker will receive the minimum amount of BRL 1,212 and a maximum of BRL 2,106.08, according to the new table of values ​​used to calculate the benefit, made by the Federal Government.

+ New minimum wage: INSS, unemployment insurance and salary bonus follow the readjustment

In relation to the previous year, the minimum amount of unemployment insurance increased by R$ 112. The maximum amount, which was R$ 1,911.84, increased by R$ 194.24, reaching R$ 2,106.08. The adjustment made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security considered the variation of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) for 2021. The INPC was 10.16% last year.

Workers who have installments issued for withdrawals from January 11 (last Tuesday) will be entitled to the new benefit amounts. Thus, workers who already entered last year, but have new installments to be paid, will also be entitled to the amounts with readjustment.

The amount to be paid in installments is calculated according to the months worked by the person. In addition, the dismissed person cannot have other employment relationships.

To be able to apply for unemployment insurance, the formal worker needs to enter the portal employs Brazil and register the data between the 7th day and the 120th day after the date of dismissal. The domestic employee can do it between the 7th and the 90th day, after dismissal.

Who is entitled to unemployment insurance?

Who was dismissed without just cause;

Who is unemployed, when applying for the benefit;

Who received salaries from a legal entity or an individual equivalent to a legal entity (registered in the CEI) related to:

at least 12 (twelve) months in the last 18 (eighteen) months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, at the time of the first request; at least 9 (nine) months in the last 12 (twelve) months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, at the time of the second request; and each of the 6 (six) months immediately preceding the date of dismissal, in the case of other requests;

at least 12 (twelve) months in the last 18 (eighteen) months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, at the time of the first request; at least 9 (nine) months in the last 12 (twelve) months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, at the time of the second request; and each of the 6 (six) months immediately preceding the date of dismissal, in the case of other requests; Those who do not have their own income to support themselves and their family;

Who is not receiving a continued benefit from Social Security, except pension for death or accident assistance.

For more information, access the site: https://www.caixa.gov.br/beneficios-trabalhador/seguro-desemprego/perguntas-frequentes/Paginas/default.aspx

