Credit consists of two provisional measures published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union); they will be assessed by the National Congress

The federal government has opened an extraordinary credit totaling R$1.28 billion for recovery actions in Rio Grande do Sul, as a result of the floods that hit the state. The credit consists of two provisional measures published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) on Thursday (18.Jul.2024) and which will be assessed by the National Congress.

The MP 1,244 of 2024 opens credit in the amount of R$ 1,253,601,800. The credit provided for in the MP 1,243 of 2024 is R$ 27,163,242. The extraordinary credit does not impact the fiscal results provided for in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2024, due to the recognition of the state of public calamity.

According to the Civil House, one of the main justifications for the authorization of the new extraordinary credit is to ensure the full payment of quotas in the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) to cover operations contracted in Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Farming) and Pronamp (National Program for Supporting Medium-Sized Rural Producers), whose conditions for granting loans were announced at the beginning of May.

The funds will also be used for other actions, such as the situational diagnosis of roads and dams, with field surveys and preparation of a basic project; the assessment of losses and damages to housing; the diagnosis of losses in rural quilombola territories; to support the reconstruction of affected regions and communities; to ensure the implementation of new protection and civil defense measures; to cover expenses arising from the postponement of the Unified National Public Examination tests; to the action plan for the recovery of the National Archives collections affected by the floods; and to repair and replace equipment and facilities in the Central Bank building in Porto Alegre.

There is also authorization to apply extraordinary resources for equipment, furniture and infrastructure of the Labor Court and the Federal Public Ministry, the Military Justice Attorney’s Office of Porto Alegre, in addition to the headquarters of the Regional Attorney’s Office of the Republic of the 4th Region and the Attorney’s Office of the Republic in Rio Grande do Sul.

With information from Senate Agency.