The city is one of the hardest hit by heavy rains in the state and is in an emergency situation

It was published in this Tuesday's edition (April 2, 2024) of Official Diary of the Union an ordinance in which the federal government authorizes the commitment and transfer of R$1.77 billion to Bom Jesus do Norte, in Espírito Santo. The city was one of the hardest hit by heavy rains in the state. Here's the complete (PDF – 112 kB).

The governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), declared an emergency situation in some municipalities on March 23 due to the heavy rains that hit the southern region of the state. Bom Jesus do Norte is one of the cities covered by the measure.

According to a bulletin published on Monday (1st April) by the State Civil Defense (complete – PDF – 1 MB), 20 people have already died as a result of the rains: 18 in Mimoso do Sul and two in Apiacá. The agency stated that the number of fatalities is not accurate. Some cities still have “difficulty in obtaining information due to lack of local network”.

The number of homeless people is 11,612, of which 395 are in Bom Jesus do Norte. The cities with the largest number of homeless people are Mimoso do Sul (8,600) and Alegre (2,324).

Another 129 people are homeless: 100 in Mimoso do Sul, 14 in Alegre, 8 in Bom Jesus do Norte and 7 in Apiacá. There is a missing person in Bom Jesus do Norte.