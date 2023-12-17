Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 15:15

The new piece of the advertising campaign by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) highlights the growth of formal employment in the country. The advertising video also seeks to convey the message of reunification in the face of the polarization of the political environment.

The play features a man who knocks on a lady's door and asks to see her daughter. The boy says he got a job on a New PAC project. At the end of November, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced that the unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in the quarter up to October, the lowest mark for the period since 2014, when it was 6.7%.

Then the message “Want the best for our children. This is what unites us.” The piece was released this Sunday, 17th, by the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) and is part of the “Brazil is one people” campaign, launched last week by the government.