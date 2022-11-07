Economic team assesses which measure will help in the process of reducing the size of the state

The Ministry of Economy published, this Monday (7.nov.2022), the rules for the purchase of real estate from the Union through precatories – State debts with citizens or companies. Other types of liquid credits recognized by the Union, autarchies or public foundations may also be used.

In this way, citizens or companies wishing to acquire real estate now have one more opportunity to buy. The details are in concierge (9.650/2022) published in Official Diary of the Union.

The economic team assesses which measure will help in the process of reducing the size of the state. The change in the rule was made after the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 113/2021, the so-called PEC dos Precatórios.

The Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Pedro Capeluppi, said that, in practice, the precatory becomes a currency “We are putting into practice a payment option that brings transparency, legal certainty and information to those interested in the acquisition of federal properties”, stated.

The 1st offer of precatory as payment for property purchased in a public bid was the shed of the extinct IBC (Instituto Brasileiro do Café), in Espírito Santo (ES).

“The ordinance brings the minimum and necessary procedures to give effective application to the constitutional text”explained the secretary of Coordination and Governance of the Union’s Heritage, Fabiana Rodopoulos.

HOW WILL IT WORK

The citizen or company that intends to make the payment by means of court documents or other credits included in the rule must present, after being called for payment, sufficient documentary evidence to prove that the credits offered are their own or acquired from third parties.

The period for the settlement of the property will be the same as provided for in the notice for payment in cash, 30 days from the receipt of the notification. After this period, up to 120 days after the call, the winning bidder will still be able to pay the amount due with the incidence of monetary correction by the IPAC (Broad Consumer Price Index), as well as interest in the order of 0.5% per month.