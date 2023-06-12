Value for temporary increase of services is from parliamentary amendments; 9 states will benefit

The Ministry of Health released R$ 247.3 million in parliamentary amendments to fund primary health care services for municipalities. The ordinance was published in this Monday’s edition (June 12, 2023) of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (1 MB).

In all, 301 proposed amendments were released in 9 states. They are: Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão and Minas Gerais.

Primary health care is the 1st level of health care, described by the ministry as “main gateway to the SUS[Sistema Único de Saúde]”. It is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients for the collective benefit of the community.

