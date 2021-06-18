The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed ordinance on the morning of this Friday (June 18, 2021) that releases R$ 2.8 million in support for the program teams Street office, which serves homeless people.

The doctor participated in action in the Praça da Cruz Vermelha, in Rio de Janeiro, and followed the work of one of these units.

“We delivered yet another public policy of the federal government, which must be implemented at the forefront by the municipal health secretariats and which precisely meets an objective that has been set since the beginning of President Bolsonaro’s government: the priority of primary care action”, said the minister.

Currently, there are 158 teams from the Consultório na Rua financed by the Ministry of Health. The program was created in 2011 by the government of Dilma Rousseff. According to the folder, more than 300,000 consultations were carried out in 2020. Due to the pandemic, many of these consultations were focused on issues related to covid-19.

“To calculate the value of the extraordinary resource for the program on this 6th, the number of eCRs already financed by the Ministry of Health in the first 4 months of 2021 was considered. The transfer will be made by the National Health Fund to the Municipal and District Funds Federal of Health automatically, in a single installment”, says the government.

O power360 contacted the Ministry of Health asking for the full ordinance signed by Queiroga. The document was not sent until the publication of this article. Not even the number was given.

Homeless people are included in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against covid-19.

People living on the streets are considered to be the population group in a condition of extreme poverty, with broken or weakened family ties and who do not have regular conventional housing.

