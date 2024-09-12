Decree establishes new rules for outsourced workers in areas such as security and cleaning

A decree signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Wednesday (11.Sep.2024) establishes new labor rules in contracts between federal public bodies and entities with companies that offer outsourced labor, such as security, cleaning and engineering services.

According to the government, the rule determines the alignment of all contracts made by the administration with the guidelines of the ILO (International Labour Organization), “promoting a dignified working environment, free from the exploitation of child labor or conditions analogous to slavery”.

Among the measures, the text published this Thursday at Official Gazette of the Union establishes more flexible work regimes, compensation of hours or reorganization of work shifts, as well as allowing the reduction of the working week from 44 to 40 hours, without reduction of salary, in some cases. Here is the full (PDF – 193 kB).

One idea is to avoid the presence of employees on weekends, for example, as long as it is not essential.

“The new decree establishes that recess days or days with different schedules due to holidays and other festivities must also be considered for outsourced workers, to avoid unnecessary maintenance of staff during times with low demand, which can even generate additional costs for the administration.”, said the Planalto Palace, in a note.

Currently, according to the government, there are 73,000 people working in federal public bodies as outsourced workers.

Another change brought about by the decree is in the rules for bidding for continuous service contracts. According to the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services), some companies offer lower prices in bids at the cost of reduced wages.

With the decree, proposals will only be accepted if the values ​​predicted for salary and benefits are compatible with the costs estimated by the federal administration, as explained in the bidding notices.

The MGI’s Seges (Secretariat of Management and Innovation) will regulate the rules established in the decree and will issue complementary standards for the adaptations of bodies and entities.

With information from Brazil Agency.