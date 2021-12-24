The Ministry of Citizenship registers R$ 6.9 billion in returns to public coffers of amounts destined for Emergency Aid in 2020 and 2021. According to the folder, the returns were made through the issuance of a Union Payment Guide (GRU), refund by Federal Revenue Collection Document (Darf), and funds not handled within the legal deadlines, in addition to reviews and inspections as to the eligibility of beneficiaries.

According to the ministry, this situation was possible through technical cooperation agreements with various bodies of the Three Powers, with the collaboration of the respective areas of investigation and control, which exchanged information, knowledge and databases. The integrated action strategy against this type of fraud also contributed to the result, in which the Federal Police, Caixa Econômica, the Federal Public Ministry, the Federal Revenue, the Federal Comptroller General and the Federal Court of Accounts took part.

The Ministry of Citizenship informed that, this week, it sent cell phone messages (SMS) to guide citizens about the voluntary return of resources or denunciation of fraud in Emergency Aid. About 1 million people were notified for the first time.

The first sending of this type of message was made in December 2020. “In 2021, four messages were fired throughout the year. In all, 2.5 million beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance received 4 million messages requesting the return of amounts”, adds the folder, detailing the actions it develops aiming at the reimbursement of benefits paid “outside the eligibility criteria for Emergency Assistance”.

Among the measures detailed to Agência Brasil are the redemption of amounts not moved at Caixa Econômica Federal and the availability of the site for returns from the beginning of benefit payments. This channel allows the return of resources through the issuance of GRU.

Reimbursement of resources can also be done through the issuance of Darf, in the event of undue receipt of Emergency Assistance by dependents or by the holder of the Income Tax return. The amounts received are transferred to the National Treasury’s single account and are available to the Union.

