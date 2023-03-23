By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministries of Planning and Finance projected on Wednesday that the central government will close 2023 with a primary deficit of 107.6 billion reais, equivalent to 1.0% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a smaller hole than foreseen in the Budget, according to the bimonthly report of revenues and expenses.

This year’s Budget estimates a fiscal deficit of 228.1 billion reais, a gap that the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, promised to reduce with measures to recompose revenues and cut expenses. The objective, according to him, is to reduce the year’s deficit to something around 100 billion reais.

According to the portfolios’ accounts included in the new government’s first bimonthly revenue and expenditure report, the net revenue projection was increased by 110 billion reais, compared to the approved Budget, to 1.916 trillion reais.

A forecast of higher gains in the year with Pis and Cofins contributed to this increase, after the government partially re-encumbered fuels and edited a measure that changed the basis for calculating these taxes. The improvement was also driven by an estimate of higher Income Tax revenue, in addition to the incorporation of 26 billion reais of funds not withdrawn by workers in the Pis/Pasep to the Treasury accounts.

The total expenditure forecast, in turn, was reduced by 10.6 billion reais in the year, to 2.023 trillion reais, with downward revisions in spending on Bolsa Família and social security benefits, only partially offset by increases in extraordinary credits and transfers to regional governments.

The improvement in the fiscal result took place despite the Treasury having worsened, last week, the official projection for the performance of economic activity this year, starting to forecast a growth of 1.61%, against a forecast of 2.10% made in November by the previous management of the folder, in the previous government.

Lower GDP growth tends to negatively impact tax collection, but Treasury technicians have been arguing that the government’s commitment to reducing the fiscal gap is maintained.

“The new expectations converge to what had been announced in January”, said the Federal Budget Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Paulo Bijos, referring to the fiscal adjustment package presented by Haddad after taking office.

According to the report, this year’s Budget still has a space of 13.6 billion reais in relation to the spending ceiling limit. This means that there is no need for the government to block funds from ministries to meet its targets.

Bijos stated that the additional readjustment of the minimum wage, already announced by the government, was not incorporated into the accounts because it has not yet been made official.

According to him, if the value of 1,320 reais is confirmed as of May, there will be an impact of 4.5 billion reais on this year’s accounts, an amount that will be incorporated into the accounts later on.

Another measure already announced, but not yet made official, the correction of the Income Tax exemption range was also not included in the accounts. The benefit should generate a revenue loss of approximately 3.2 billion reais in the year.

In the interview, Treasury Secretary Rogério Ceron said that the official budget projections presented this Wednesday indicate that the government is on the way to recovering fiscal credibility and that it will be possible to close 2023 with a primary deficit of less than 100 billion reais in the central government.

The secretary stated that the report’s calculations are conservative and, therefore, it will be possible to see a trajectory of improvement in the numbers throughout the year.