The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, this Wednesday morning (11), that the list of Brazilians who contacted to be rescued from Israel and Gaza may be smaller than the number registered so far.

According to Itamaraty members, 2,723 names have been registered since the start of the conflict over the weekend, with 211 repatriated last night. However, among the other 2,512, there are some duplicates who will go through a fine-toothed comb by the authorities, and others who only registered their names to receive guidance, but who do not intend to be repatriated.

The number of Brazilians in Gaza who also asked for help was reduced from 50 to 30 people, different from what was reported overnight. Among them, there are people of Palestinian nationality who are close relatives of Brazilian citizens, such as spouses, children or grandparents.

According to the ministry, the rescue of Brazilians on the six flights scheduled by the “Returning in Peace” operation is prioritizing Brazilians who do not reside in Israel, who are less able to purchase a plane ticket in commercial aviation, and vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and minors.

On the other hand, Itamaraty reported that the biggest concern at the moment is rescuing the Brazilians who are in Gaza, and that there is already an agreement signed with Egypt for them to leave through the southern border of the Palestinian territory through the Rafah checkpoint, which It is in intermittent operation due to the bombings.

The city was bombed last night. The government is considering using other Egyptian cities for rescue, but this is still being evaluated by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

Carlos Sergio Duarte, secretary of Africa and the Middle East, explained that, at this moment, there is no plan B to rescue the Brazilians if the withdrawal through Rafah is not possible.

“The situation of these people is very particular, there are two issues: one is the fact that the Rafah crossing has an intermittent opening due to the security of the area, and the other is the authorization for entry into Egyptian territory, and this is what Minister Mauro Vieira was in contact with the Egyptian chancellor. Of course, it is necessary to respect the Egyptian authorities and their procedures,” he said during a morning press conference.

In the early hours of the morning, after the bombing of Rafah, ambassador Alessandro Candeas, who works at the Representative Office in Ramallah, in the West Bank, said that the crossing is closed, and that it depends on the reopening and authorization from Egypt to be able to transport Brazilians.

“We are waiting for both. I hope it comes soon, because time is really getting shorter,” she said in an audio message to TV Globo.

Aloysio Gomide Filho, director of the Consular Department of Itamaraty, informed that the office in Ramallah is in contact with the 30 Brazilians who are in Gaza. He also explained that there is already an internal transport service in the territory contracted to take Brazilians to Rafah, but there is still no concrete forecast.

“Given the current scenario, the risks, this is the main plan, and of course any other safer possibility that arises will be considered”, he added.

Since the start of the conflicts, on Saturday (7), more than 2,200 people have died, 1,200 in Israel and just over 1,000 in Gaza. Among them two Brazilians, young Ranani Glazer, 23, and Bruna Valeanu, 24, who were at an electronic music festival that was one of the first places attacked by Hamas during the offensive against Israeli territory.

There is still a Brazilian woman missing, with no clue as to where she could be. Also at the same press conference, Itamaraty confirmed that it received information from the Israeli army that there are Brazilians among the Hamas hostages, but that it is still seeking information and more details.