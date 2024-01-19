Ordinance was published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Union; also includes Bahia, Ceará and Goiás due to drought, rain and drought

Civil Defense recognized an emergency situation in 3 municipalities in the State of Minas Gerais in an ordinance published this Friday (19.Jan.2024) in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Água Boa, Divisópolis and Franciscópolis have suffered from lack of rain and the effects of drought. Ourolândia (BA), Jaguaretama (CE) and Luziânia (GO) had emergency requests met due to drought, drought and intense rain scenarios, respectively. Here's the complete of the ordinance (PDF – 146 kB).