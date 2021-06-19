THE If with (Special Secretariat for Social Communication) of the Bolsonaro government published a text on this Friday (June 18, 2021) stating that the fee paid to the presenter Sikera Jr, gives TV network!, went by “public utility services” related to advertising and advertising.

The note rebuts the newspaper report Folha de São Paulo, which showed that the presenter –who is a friend of the president’s family– received R$ 120 thousand from December 2020 to April 2021. The amount appears in an official document delivered to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate.

There were 7 payments to the company José Siqueira Barros Junior Produções, which belongs to Sikêra Jr. The payments were made with the subcontracting of two companies, PPR (Professionals de Publicidade Reunidos) and Calia/Y2 Propaganda e Marketing.

According to the government, the values ​​were calculated at “market prices” and refer to awareness campaigns about covid-19, exposure of minors and others.

The secretariat also cites publicity funds directed to other journalistic vehicles –including those not aligned with the Planalto–, and says that Sikêra was hired by a specialized agency through “technical criteria”.

“Finally, it is worth saying that Secom has reduced its advertising budget by approximately 50% and that the government (direct bodies) has the lowest media spending in the last decade (as evidenced by the records in the image [leia baixo]) – which explains attacks by interest groups”, concludes.

read the full note:

