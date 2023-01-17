The national minimum for teachers will rise to R$4,420.55 in 2023, a 15% increase compared to last year’s value, which was R$3,845.63. The ordinance with the new value was signed on Monday night (16.jan.2023) by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana. The document was published in this Tuesday’s edition (17.jan) of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (70 KB).

“The appreciation of our education professionals is a determining factor for the growth of our country”, wrote the minister in twitter when announcing the readjustment.

The national teaching floor represents the starting salary of public school teachers from basic education to secondary education. The value considers a 40-hour weekly journey in the normal teaching modality.

The readjustment is made annually and considers the cost per student established by Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund). In 2022, the increase was 33% – from BRL 2,886.24 to BRL 3,845.34.

Although defined by the federal government, basic education salaries are paid by states and municipalities.

With information from Brazil Agency.