Decree that increases the base value for labor remuneration was signed this Wednesday (Dec 27) by President Lula

The president's decree Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that determines the new value of R$1,412 for the minimum wage in 2024 was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on the night of this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023). It is an addition of R$92 in the current amount, from R$ 1,320. The determination will come into force on January 1st. The value corresponds to an adjustment of 6.86%, above the inflation of 3.85% in the last months of the year. Here's the complete of the decree (PDF – 118kB).