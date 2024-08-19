Ministers and government leaders in Congress meet with President Lula this Monday (19 August) to seek a solution and avoid retaliation from the Chamber

Members of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet this Monday (Aug 19, 2024), starting at 9 am, to establish a strategy and try to resolve the impasse with the Legislature related to mandatory amendments.

THE Poder360 found that the palace ministers and the Government leaders in Congress must make suggestions to build an agreement and try to reduce tension in the Chamber of Deputies, but they await the approval of the Chief Executive on how to proceed.

The government’s starting point will be the request for clarification (PDF – 1.6 MB) made by AGU (Attorney General’s Office) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court), which questions whether Minister Flávio Dino’s decision interrupts the transfer of amendments already committed and what measures “transparency” must be adopted for resources to be released.

According to this digital newspaper, the AGU is awaiting Dino’s decision to prepare an enforceable opinion to guide how the government should act to comply with the Court’s decision.

The government must position itself in order to comply with Dino’s determinations, but without causing greater irritation in Congress and retaliation from the Chamber of Deputies.

Since Dino limited the use of all mandatory amendments (those that the government is obliged to pay), the president of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the leaders of Centrão began to plan retaliation against the Executive.

On Thursday (August 15), Lira removed the vote on the highlights of the 2nd PLP (complementary bill) of tax reform from the agenda. He also put on ice the bill for the Acredita Program, which had consensus to be voted on and is one of the government’s priorities in the Chamber. These actions were taken because the deputies believe that there is consent from the Executive for Dino’s actions.

In response to the Judiciary, the deputy from Alagoas shelved the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on Friday (August 16). 8th of 2021which limits the monocratic decisions of STF ministers, and the PEC 28th 2024which allows Congress to annul a decision by the Judiciary that deputies and senators consider to exceed the Court’s jurisdiction.

