The decision will be made official at the Gecex (Executive Management Committee) meeting, which will be held on October 17

The government will once again charge import taxes on 596 items included, during the pandemic, in the so-called “Covid List“. At its peak, this list was composed of 646 products health services that did not pay taxes when imported. The objective was to avoid shortages during the health emergency.

O Gecex (Executive Management Committee), responsible for these definitions, will have a meeting to hammer out the decision on October 17th. The request came from the Ministry of Health, but has the support of Industry and Commerce, under the command of the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin.

“During the pandemic, it was justified to eliminate the import tax to avoid the risk of shortages. The pandemic is over“, said vice-president Geraldo Alckmin during a meeting of the Sphere Group on September 27th.

Without taxes

Products from 8 categories will still be exempt from tax. Among the items are parenteral nutrition and dialysis kit.

The import tax exemption will be maintained on two occasions:

if there is no local production; at the request of the SUS. Dipirone (active ingredient in Novalgina) does not pay for imports due to the amount of public purchases.

Internally, the issue is treated as the return of a regulatory tariff. The MDIC did not make calculations on revenue, which is considered low with these products. There will be more bureaucracy on the way.

“During the pandemic, people began to understand why it is important to have a national pharmaceutical industry. China and India suspended exports at the height of the crisis“, said the president of FarmaBrasilReginaldo Arcuri.

According to him, in addition to being an incentive for production, it is also a way to seek what he calls “health security“, in reference to possible medication needs in global emergencies.