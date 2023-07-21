Ministry of Planning and Budget blocked BRL 1.5 billion in discretionary expenses

The Ministry of Planning and Budget increased the projection for the 2023 primary deficit from BRL 136.2 billion to BRL 145.4 billion. Here’s the full (568 KB) of the 3rd bimester report released this Friday (July 21, 2023).

In percentage terms, the gap in public accounts expected for this year went from 1.3% to 1.4% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). the minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) said in January that it wanted to reduce the fiscal gap to less than 1% of GDP this year.

PRIMARY INCOME

The government reduced the estimate for primary revenues from R$2.367 trillion to R$2.366 trillion.

Here are the reasons that lowered the expectation of revenue in relation to the projection for the 2nd bimester:

Pension income: drop of BRL 9.3 billion;

Cofins (Contribution to Financing Social Security): drop of BRL 5.6 billion;

dividends and shares: drop of BRL 3.1 billion;

Pis/Pasep: fall of BRL 2.8 billion;

Import tax: fall of BRL 2.2 billion.

Those who pulled the result up were the following:

Other revenues administered by the Tax Authorities: R$12.1 billion increase;

Income Tax: increase of BRL 6.5 billion;

CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income): increase of R$ 3.6 billion.

PRIMARY EXPENSES

Expenses increased from BRL 2.048 trillion to BRL 2.055 trillion, an increase of BRL 7.2 billion.

Here is the reason behind the reduction in primary expenditures compared to May:

personal and social charges: drop of R$ 1.9 billion.

Read the reasons that influenced the increase: