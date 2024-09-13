From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/13/2024 – 14:32

The Ministry of Finance revised the country’s GDP projection for 2024 to 3.2%, compared to 2.5% until then. The information is part of the Macrofiscal Bulletin of the Secretariat of Economic Policy, released on the afternoon of this Friday, the 13th. According to the ministry, the revision came after the release of the GDP for the second quarter, registered at 1.4%.

The document also revises the forecast for inflation measured by the IPCA, from 3.90% to 4.25% in 2024. The revision takes into account the impacts of the depreciated exchange rate, the change in the tariff flag on the electricity bill and the adjustment in the minimum floor for cigarette prices, says the Bulletin. For the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), the projection was also revised upwards, going from 3.65% to 4.10% for the end of this year.

(under update)