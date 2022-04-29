(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro edited a provisional measure on Thursday night that temporarily raises taxes on banks and other financial institutions by 1%.

The measure, according to a note from the General Secretariat of the Presidency, will generate a revenue increase of 244.1 million reais this year.

The government had been evaluating the possibility of raising the taxation of banks to compensate for the impact generated by the overthrow by Congress of a presidential veto on a program to refinance tax debts for micro and small companies. Technicians from the economic team argued that the measure was against the public interest and benefited companies that were not impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) charged from banks will be increased from 20% to 21% within three months, with the increase in effect until December 31, 2022. For other financial institutions, the increase will be 15% for 16%. The measure will have to be approved by Congress within the next 120 days to become law.

(By Isabel Versiani)

The post Government raises CSLL from banks to 21% by the end of the year appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Government #raises #CSLL #banks #year #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO