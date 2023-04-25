Expectation is to collect R$ 6.6 billion with the tax in 2023; rate charged on oil companies is 9.2%

The federal government has collected BRL 21 million with the export tax on crude oil so far, according to the Tax Authorities. The tax was levied on March 1st with MP 1,163 of 2023. The head of the Center for Tax and Customs Studies at IRSClaudemir Malaquias, said this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) that it is complex to tax crude oil. also mentioned the ordinance 85 of 2023, from the Ministry of Finance, which established that oil companies have up to 60 days to pay the tax, counted from the date of conclusion of shipment of the product abroad. The government estimates that it will raise BRL 6.6 billion with the tax, which will be charged at least until June 30, 2023.