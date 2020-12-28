Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government may have pushed back Chinese investment, but it has not been able to push back Chinese troops infiltrating Indian territory. Raut claimed this in his weekly column ‘Roktok’ in Shiv Sena’s (Marathi) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Raut’s column says, “We were unable to push back Chinese troops, but we pushed back Chinese investment.” Instead of stopping investment, we should have pushed Chinese troops back from Ladakh. ‘

At the same time, BJP has termed this claim of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member as ridiculous. Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said, “This is his unanimous agenda to target the Modi government.” Upadhyay said that he has not yet read Raut’s column. However, he said, ‘Well people don’t take such claims seriously’.

Raut has also written that relations between the states and the Center have deteriorated. He wrote, ‘The truth is that the states where BJP is not in power are also part of the country but they are being forgotten.’ He claimed that the US government provided Rs 85,000 per month as corona virus relief package to every citizen, but no such relief package was brought to India.

He wrote, ‘The Center has no money but to win elections, to topple governments and to form a new government. The debt burden on the country is more than the national revenue receipts. If our Prime Minister sleeps peacefully in such a situation, then he deserves appreciation.

He said, ‘People lost their lives due to the epidemic, but the Parliament lost its soul. Farmers are protesting against three agricultural laws, but the government is ignoring their sentiments and instead raising emotional issues like the Ram Mandir (construction) in Ayodhya.

Raut said, ‘People are being funded for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. If similar donations were sought from the people for the new Parliament complex, then not even one lakh rupees would have been collected for such a building because such buildings have become unusable for the people. ‘