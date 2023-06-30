Taxation will not be applied to purchases of up to US$ 50 made at companies that participate in the Revenue program and collect ICMS

The federal government published in Official Diary of the Union from this Friday (June 39, 2023) the rules for shipping purchased products online in companies abroad. According to the ordinance (full – 67 KB), purchases of up to US$50 will not be taxed as long as they are intended for individuals and the company responsible for the sale meets certain requirements.

Companies must be part of the Federal Revenue’s Conforming Remittance Program and collect state taxes on imports. the purchases online of up to US$ 50 made in companies that do not comply with the new rules will continue to be taxed. The measures take effect on August 1.

By the old rules, all purchases online made in international companies, regardless of the value, were taxed. Only remittances of items of up to US$ 50 carried out between individuals were exempt from the tax.

The government suspected that companies were splitting shipments into multiple packages that arrive in Brazil, as if they were sent by individuals. In this way, they would avoid taxation.

The Planalto considered eliminating the exemption, but recoiled. At the end of April, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, spoke at the charge of a “digital tax” (digital tax) for eCommerce purchases up to $50.

“To avoid problems, we are going to follow the example of developed countries, which is what he calls a ‘digital tax’ abroad. That is, when the consumer buys, he is relieved of any tax collection. The tax will have been made by the company without passing on to the consumer any additional cost”, he declared at the time.

SHIPMENT PROGRAM ACCORDING TO

O Official Diary of the Union this Friday (30.jun) brings the normative instruction (full – 155 KB) that regulates the Conforming Shipping Program.

According to the rules, e-commerce companies participating in the program must, among other things: