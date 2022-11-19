THE Cefic (Federal Executive Chamber for Citizen Identification) published on Thursday (17.Nov.2022) the rules for completing and printing the new CIN (National Identity Card). The regulation was defined on September 29th.

According to the text, the document must contain the name of the issuing State and the respective Secretariat of Public Security or identification service. It must also include the name of the citizen and social name, if any, in addition to data such as CPF, gender, date of birth, nationality, place of birth and validity.

According to the norm, CIN must also register the holder’s signature (optional in case of illiteracy, disability or momentary loss of function), mother’s name, father’s name, issuing agency, place and issue. The state code must be below the QR Code and is intended to define the identification post for logistics purposes.

The rules established for the portfolio follow the Oaci (International Civil Aviation Organization), which sets international standards for issuing documents.

The new identity nationally unifies the CPF number as a general identification record. The document comes with a QR Code that can be read by any suitable device, such as a smartphone – which will allow electronic validation of authenticity, as well as knowing if it was stolen or lost.

This new version of the identification document will also serve as a travel document because of the inclusion of the MRZ, an international standard code – the same used in passports.

So far, however, Brazil only has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts with Mercosur countries. For other countries, the passport remains mandatory.

The new RG will be valid for 10 years for people up to 60 years old. For those over 60, the old RG will continue to be valid indefinitely.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷