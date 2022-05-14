The Ministry of Mines and Energy published in an extra edition of DOU (Official Gazette) this Friday (13.May.2022) the resolution that recommends to the President of the Republic the privatization of the PPSA (Brazilian Company for the Administration of Petroleum and Natural Gas SA). The document is also signed by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Here’s the intact.

In practice, it is a recommendation for the state-owned company to be taken to the PPI (Investment Partnership Program), government nucleus in which Union assets are analysed, studied and priced before being taken to regulatory agencies, TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and then being auctioned.

PPSA was created in 2013 and is linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Its function is to manage the production sharing contracts entered into by the Ministry and those for the sale of oil and natural gas involving the Union.

The state-owned company’s announcement on the privatization program had already been made by the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, on Wednesday night (May 11, 2022). He said that his first act in office would be the inclusion of Petrobras and PPSA in the government’s privatization program.

He also said that he would take to President Jair Bolsonaro a resolution recommending the privatization of Petrobras, which has not yet happened. Today the subject is treated in the government as something for an eventual 2nd term.