On this Tuesday (May 9, 2023), a total of 9 vacancies were opened for different positions in Brazil

The federal government published this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) 3 notices of the simplified selection process for professionals who wish to work in the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

In total, 9 vacancies were opened for “Level 2 Squad Leader” and “Level 1 Brigadier”. The measure was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) by Diplan (Planning, Administration and Logistics Board) from ICMBio. Here’s the full of the concierge (65 KB).

The positions are for:

The only position that requires a candidate to complete elementary school is for “Chief of Squadron 2”, in the Northeast, who will be responsible for the fire prevention and fighting brigade. The rest admit incomplete primary education for the exercise of the position.

Contracts range from 6 to 24 months and subscriptions will be free of charge. The selection process will be carried out in two stages: physical assessment of the candidate, to check the ability to use agricultural tools, followed by assessments carried out throughout the brigade training course, which will determine the final classification of the participants.

The registration deadlines vary according to the selection process, as well as the prerequisites for each vacancy. Complete information must be consulted in the notices.

According to the text, candidates who have been terminated due to previous contracts of brigade members and squadron leaders within the scope of ICMBio and Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) will be prevented from participating in the selection process.

In addition to the vacancies mentioned, the government had already published other notices of public call for positions in the ICMBio. With those published on this Tuesday (May 9), there are more than 15 public notices open for 2023.