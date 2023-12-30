Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 19:48

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signs a provisional measure published in an extra edition of official diary this Saturday, 30th, which establishes the Green Mobility and Innovation Program – Mover. Aimed at the automotive sector, the initiative should replace Rota 2030 and provides, among other points, differentiated taxation for sustainable vehicles, incentives for carrying out research and development activities for the mobility and logistics industries and mandatory requirements for commercialization of vehicles produced in the country and for the import of new vehicles.

According to the text of the measure, the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) rates will be defined according to the energy efficiency requirements of vehicles and will have, at least, the following differentiation: two percentage points in relation to the energy efficiency requirement , considering the tank-to-wheel cycle as a parameter; one percentage point in relation to the requirement for structural performance and driving assistive technologies; and two percentage points in relation to the recyclability requirement. These points will be valid from January 1, 2025.

In addition, product attributes such as energy source and propulsion technology will also be considered in taxation; vehicle power; and carbon footprint of the product. “Until December 31, 2026, hybrid vehicles equipped with an engine that uses exclusively ethanol, or an engine that uses, alternatively or simultaneously, gasoline and ethanol (flexible fuel engine) will have a tax rate difference of up to three percentage points in relation to conventional vehicles , of similar class and category, equipped with the same type of engine, in accordance with the provisions of the regulation”, completes the measure.