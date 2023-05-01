Winnings of up to BRL 6,000 will be exempt; the rate for earnings above BRL 50,000 will be 22.5%

The federal government published an MP (Provisional Measure) that taxes financial investments and trusts abroad. They will be charged on the IRPF (Individual Income Tax). The Ministry of Finance did not report the fiscal impact of the measure.

MP 1,171 was published this Monday (May 1, 2023) in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (342 KB).

The government tries to increase revenue with people who have money in tax havens. The measure will also serve to offset the revenue loss with the increase in the IRPF exemption range. The government decided to tax the income of registered investors as of January 1, 2024. The following are subject to taxation:

financial investments – bank deposits, deposit certificates, investment fund shares, financial instruments, insurance policies, investment certificates or capitalization operations, credit card deposits, retirement or pension funds, fixed and variable income securities, derivatives and equity interests;

– bank deposits, deposit certificates, investment fund shares, financial instruments, insurance policies, investment certificates or capitalization operations, credit card deposits, retirement or pension funds, fixed and variable income securities, derivatives and equity interests; income – remuneration produced by financial investments, such as earnings in foreign currency, interest, premiums, commissions, goodwill, discounts, profit sharing, dividends, gains from trading in the secondary market and income from the sale of shares of non-controlled entities on the stock exchange in the outside.

Winnings of up to BRL 6,000 will be exempt. From R$6,000 to R$50,000, the rate will be 15%. Above BRL 50,000, the tax charged by the Revenue will be 22.5%.

TRUSTS ABROAD

The government will also tax the goods and rights subject to trust abroad, which is a way of managing assets in foreign countries. You trusts are foreign companies or institutions whose function is to outsource the management of assets and rights of a person or family group.

Individuals resident in the country may choose to update the value of assets and rights abroad informed in their statement to the market value of December 31, 2022 and tax the difference to the acquisition cost. The rate will be 10%.

The entity is governed by foreign law. Find out about the training:

founder (settlor) – natural person who allocates assets and rights owned by him to form the trust;

– natural person who allocates assets and rights owned by him to form the trust; administrator of trust (trustee) – natural person or institution responsible for managing the assets and rights of the trust;

– natural person or institution responsible for managing the assets and rights of the trust; beneficiaries – one or more natural or legal persons appointed by the settlor to receive the assets and rights;

– one or more natural or legal persons appointed by the settlor to receive the assets and rights; distribution – any act of disposal of goods and rights object of the trust in favor of the beneficiary, such as providing possession, usufruct and ownership of assets and rights;

– any act of disposal of goods and rights object of the trust in favor of the beneficiary, such as providing possession, usufruct and ownership of assets and rights; deed of trust (trust deed) – written act of expression of will of the founder that governs the constitution and functioning of the trust;

– written act of expression of will of the founder that governs the constitution and functioning of the trust; It is wish letter (letter of wishes) – supplementary act that can be written by the founder in relation to the operating rules of the trust and the distribution of assets and rights to beneficiaries.

The provisional measure establishes that income or capital gains calculated from January 1, 2024 will be taxed with the Individual Income Tax.

The taxed balances will be considered as an equity increase on the date on which the tax is paid. The tax payer may choose to update the value of goods and rights subject to trust in relation to which the natural person is defined as holder. According to the MP, the option may be exercised jointly or separately for each asset or right abroad. The tax must be paid by November 30 of this year. The person will not be able to update the values ​​of assets and rights that have not been declared in the calendar year 2022, a declaration that must be delivered by May 31, 2023.

PROFIT OF ENTITIES

The government will also tax the income of entities that are controlled abroad by individuals residing in Brazil. It will apply to earnings from royalties, interest, dividends, equity interests, rents, capital gains, financial investments and financial intermediation.

The Federal Revenue will also analyze the declarations of people close to the possible beneficiary with the income. Are they: