Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 20:47

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed on Tuesday night, the 27th, a provisional measure reversing the payroll tax increase that had been imposed on New Year's Eve, also by MP. The reversal complies with a political agreement signed by the government with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The new MP renders null and void the entire section contained in the previous one that provided for the reimbursement of the 17 sectors of the economy served by the benefit. This section generated a strong negative reaction from Congress and representatives of the private sector, who complained that the government had issued an MP reversing a decision by parliamentarians to extend the benefit until 2027.

The government, however, did not give up on the reinstatement. A bill will be published in the Official Gazette with content identical to that of the MP – even though parliamentarians have warned the government that there is no chance of the reinstatement proposal as it is advancing in Congress. A bill, however, gives the Legislature greater scope for participation in relation to an MP, increasing the possibility for Congress to change the text.

Last year, parliamentarians approved the extension of the exemption until 2027 and also created a benefit for city halls in small cities. As a result, the estimated fiscal impact was R$20 billion per year. The project, however, was vetoed by President Lula and, after Congress overturned the veto, it was revoked by an MP – irritating parliamentarians, who saw disrespect for the Legislature's decision.

The payroll tax exemption was introduced in 2011 and has been extended since then. At its peak, it served 56 sectors, but currently 17 benefit from the program. It allows companies to replace the employer contribution of 20% on payroll with a tax of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue.

The rest of the content of the MP that provoked controversy remains valid. In other words, the extinction of the tax incentive program for the events and tourism sector, Perse, is maintained, and the limitation on tax compensations made by companies in the event of a victory against the Tax Authority in court.

The extinction of Perse is important for the economic team because it will produce savings of R$6 billion this year. This value is the source of compensation for the bill that will be sent to Congress proposing the repayment of the payroll. The government has not given up on what it considers to be a gradual weaning of the sectors served by the program and intends to carry out the discussion through a bill, as Pacheco suggested.

New bill

One of the negotiation possibilities being attempted is to create a kind of grace period for the start of the re-encumbrance, transferring the start of the change to 2025 or 2026. However, there is still no agreement between the government and parliamentarians on this. As shown by the Estadãothe Treasury would also agree to extend the total reimbursement period by one year – from 2028 to 2029.

The extinction of Perse, however, still faces resistance in the Chamber. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that he will present data to deputies showing that the waivers produced by the program far exceeded what had been agreed when the program was approved.

The initial objective was for the waiver to be R$4 billion per year, for four years, but only in 2023 did the amount reach R$16 billion.