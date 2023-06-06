Cars will have discounts of R$ 2,000 to R$ 8,000; trucks and buses, from BRL 33,600 to BRL 99,400

The MP (Provisional Measure) that creates the program aimed at making trucks, buses and popular cars cheaper was published in this Tuesday’s edition (6.Jun.2023) of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (210 KB).

the measure was announced on Monday (June 5) by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand by the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The percentage of discounts varies from 1.6% to 11.6%. Here are the values, according to the size of the vehicle:

: from BRL 2,000 to BRL 8,000. According to the Ministry of Industry, the measure includes cars with a market value of up to R$ 120,000; buses and trucks: from BRL 33,600 to BRL 99,400.

The amount reserved for the program will be divided as follows:

: BRL 500 million; buses and vans: BRL 300 million.

In the case of cars, discounts will be granted based on compliance with 3 criteria: social (lowest price), environmental (cars that pollute less) and industrial density (predominance of job creation in Brazilian industry and use of national parts).

The value of the discount on cars depends on the number of points added:

You will receive a discount of:

: automobiles and light commercial vehicles whose sum of points is greater than or equal to 69 and less than 73; BRL 2,000: cars and light commercial vehicles whose sum of points is less than 69.

The discount value for cargo and passenger transport vehicles will be:

in the acquisition of vehicles for the transport of passengers with capacity for more than 20 passengers for urban use; BRL 99,400 in the acquisition of vehicles for the transport of passengers with capacity for more than 20 passengers for road use.

To get a discount on the truck and bus, the driver needs to dispose of the licensed vehicle with more than 20 years of manufacture and send it for recycling. The buyer will need to present a document to prove the destination of the old vehicle for dismantling.

The amount paid for the old truck or bus will be included in the discount. For example, in the case of a smaller truck, which would have a R$33,600 discount, the reduction drops to R$18,600 if the old vehicle cost R$15,000.