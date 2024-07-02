Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/02/2024 – 15:52

The Federal Government has published a notice to fill 3,184 vacancies in the Mais Médicos program, which aims to provide care to places where there is a shortage of professionals. The application period began on Tuesday, the 2nd, and continues until 6 pm on Saturday, the 6th.

Those hired will receive a training grant of R$14,058/month, which can be paid over a period of 48 months. The expectation is that the professionals will be responsible for serving 10.6 million Brazilians.

Brazilian professionals, Brazilians trained abroad or foreigners who will continue to work with a Ministry of Health Registration (RMS) may participate in the selection process. Brazilian doctors trained in Brazil have preference in the selection process. The full list of vacancies is available in this link.

Validated applications will be published on July 8th. Between the 9th and 11th, the selected professionals will be announced, with their respective place of work.

Selection

Doctors will be selected electronically, through a points system awarded according to their educational background and professional experience. The points table appears in the full notice, which can be accessed in this link.

Twenty percent of the vacancies will be offered according to ethnic-racial quotas, and another 8% for people with disabilities (PWD). “For the first time, the notice is being drawn up in accordance with the quota policy approved by law, which is a priority of the Federal Government. In this way, we are fulfilling our vision of inclusion,” said the Minister of Health, Nísia da Trindade.

The minister also commented on the government’s goal of further increasing the number of Mais Médicos vacancies. “When we took office, there were still 12,000 doctors. With this notice, we have returned to the goal of 28,000 doctors,” she said.