Brazil Agency
01/25/2024 – 22:29

The federal government launched this Thursday (25) the Environmental Transversal Agenda, a document that brings together the goals, deliveries and institutional measures in the environmental area that make up the Multi-Year Plan (PPA) 2024-2027. The PPA, approved into law by the National Congress, is considered the federal government's main medium-term planning instrument. It is provided for in the Federal Constitution and serves as a reference for allocating resources and preparing annual budget laws.

For the first time, the PPA was formulated providing for the so-called transversal agendas, that is, measures foreseen in the actions of several ministries. There are five transversal agendas: children and adolescents; women; racial equality; Indian people; and environment.

The Transversal Environmental Agenda is the most comprehensive of all, and is present in 50 of the 88 PPA programs. Furthermore, it has 113 specific objectives, 372 deliverables and 150 institutional and normative measures, at the strategic, tactical and managerial levels.

“One of the guidelines of the Ministry of the Environment, when I took over the portfolio, in 2023, 20 years ago, was that environmental policy should be transversal and not a sectoral policy. With joy, I can verify that this concept, which emerged in academia, back then, we dare to test in public policy, in the area of ​​the environment”, celebrated the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, during an event launch of the document, in Brasília.

Among the main goals for the environment over the next four years is to reduce the size of the total deforested area by 20% in each of the four years in the six Brazilian biomes (Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga, Atlantic Forest, Pampa and Pantanal) and urban infrastructure measures so that Brazilian municipalities can adapt to extreme hydrological events, such as droughts and floods.

Indigenous

At the intersection with the indigenous agenda, the Transversal Environmental Agenda aims to quadruple, in the four years of PPA validity, the total number of delimited indigenous territories. There is also a forecast of doubling the number of villages benefiting from drinking water supply infrastructure works, to 286 in 2027. The government also has the goal of increasing 12 thousand hectares in 2024 to 42 thousand hectares in 2027, the area titled for quilombola communities throughout Brazil.

“We created the PPA, we had the compass of knowledge that every Brazilian wants for themselves and for the country in the coming years”, highlighted the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, during the launch of the document.

The PPA 2024-2027 involved the holding of three Intercouncil forums, 27 regional plenaries, with the presence of more than 34 thousand people, and a digital platform for citizen participation, with more than 4 million hits, which received more than 1.5 million of votes and collected 8,254 proposals from society.

Simone Tebet recalled that the program with the most votes by popular participation was about climate change and preventive actions to avoid environmental disasters.

In the coming months, the Ministry of Planning should release similar documents for the other transversal agendas foreseen in the PPA.