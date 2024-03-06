From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/06/2024 – 7:56

The federal government published this Wednesday, 6, a decree in the Official Gazette in which it establishes the “new basic basket” in Brazil.

According to the text, its purpose is to “guarantee the human right to adequate and healthy food and promote food and nutritional sovereignty and security”.

The measure determines that the basic food basket will consist of more natural or minimally processed foods, in addition to culinary ingredients.

On another point, the decree prohibits the inclusion of ultra-processed foods which, according to scientific evidence, increase the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and various types of cancer, says the government.

See the groups below the basic basket:

beans (legumes);

cereals;

roots and tubers;

vegetables and greens;

fruits;

chestnuts and nuts (oilseeds);

Meat and eggs;

milk and cheese;

sugars, salt, oils and fats;

coffee, tea, mate and spices.

The preparation of the proposal was led by the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, which will form a partnership with federal agencies and entities, which work in the area of ​​food and nutritional security, to publish guidance guides on the composition of the basket basic in relation to the quantity and combination of foods.

According to the ministry, the criteria adopted to compose the new basic food basket took into account the following aspects: “health benefits, sustainability, respect for seasonality, culture and local traditions, the production of organic and agroecological foods from family farming and socio-biodiversity, and ensuring a variety of fresh and minimally processed foods”.

The ministry also highlighted that, according to data from Penssan (Brazilian Research Network on Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security), at the end of 2022, more than 33 million Brazilians were going hungry and more than 125 million did not have regular and permanent access to food. proper.