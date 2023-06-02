An additional 50% benefit was included in the MP approved by the Senate this 5th (June 1st), which also resumed Bolsa Família

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published a decree on the night of this Thursday (June 1, 2023) which guarantees the additional payment of 50% in Gas Aid until the end of the year. Here’s the full (73 KB) of the document published in an extra edition of GIVE(Official Diary of the Union).

The additional amount was included in the MP (provisional measure) that resumed the Bolsa Família program, also approved on this 5th (June 1st) in the Senate.

Since January, the government had already planned to pay the extra amount by issuing a provisional measure, which came into effect immediately.

However, this measure, to remain valid, needed to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate within 120 days. The MP was not even analyzed by Congress and lost its validity.

However, the congressmen incorporated the forecast of the additional in the provisional measure of the Bolsa Família, which, now, goes to President Lula’s sanction.

Auxílio Gás aims to help low-income families with the purchase of cooking gas. With the decree, each family will receive half the value of a 13 kg cylinder. As normal and additional aid are equal, families will receive the equivalent of an average cylinder.

The aid and the additional will be deposited every 2 months.

With information from Brazil Agency