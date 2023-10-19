Measure gives greater tax credit to those who buy fresh milk from those who are part of the Mais Leite Saudável Program

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) in an extra edition of DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) a decree to assist Brazilian milk producers in nature. The measure gives greater tax credit to companies registered in the Healthier Milk program. Here’s the complete of the decree (125 KB).

Dairy companies or cooperatives that are part of the program will be entitled to a credit of 50% of the PIS/Cofins rate (Social Integration Program/Contribution for Social Security Financing). Those who are not, will only be entitled to 20% of the rate.

According to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhathe measure is to protect Brazilian milk producers in nature. This is because, according to him, companies have been importing powdered milk and hydrating the input in Brazil instead of purchasing the product directly in the country.

“President Lula had this sensitivity. Signing this decree that protects local milk production, milk producers, whether small, medium or large milk producers in our country, which had been affected by measures taken by the previous government and the growth in imports of powdered milk in our country”he stated.

O More Healthy Milk program is a 2015 initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and allows participating companies to earn this credit in relation to the tax due on the purchase of milk in nature.

Furthermore, institutions must invest at least 5% of the resources they gain from the benefit in a project that promotes the development of their milk producers, accompanied by the government.

According to the ministry, the program“It has already allowed more than 140,000 milk producing families to benefit from projects, including technical assistance, which has resulted in improvements in milk productivity and quality, as well as producer profitability”.