Budget should strengthen the Unified Social Assistance System; MDS, DPU and AGU sign CadÚnico restructuring agreement

O OMG (Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger), the DPU (Union Public Defender’s Office) and the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) signed this Monday (13.Feb.2023) a judicial agreement to restructure and strengthen Suas (Single Social Assistance System) through CadÚnico (Single Registry).

“We are talking about lives, about people who really need the support of the State”said the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias

The agreement between the federal bodies was possible after an action brought by the DPU in 2020. At the time, the defender questioned the stoppage of activities to register and update the CadÚnico during the pandemic.

“We saw the need to update in a rational, prepared way, aware of the size of the problem faced”said the public defender, Thales Treiger.

With part of the agreement signed, the MDS should resume articulation with municipalities and states. The portfolio will pass on around BRL 200 million, between March and April 2023, to help with the restructuring of the Suas network, enabling the active search for people who are entitled to social benefits.

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Diashighlighted that the measure will positively impact the lives of vulnerable families in the country.

“We know that we have millions of people who, immediately after this agreement, will have their doors open for us to bring into the social program”said Wellington Dias.

The money made available will be allocated to groups of extreme social vulnerability, such as homeless people, indigenous people and children submitted to work.