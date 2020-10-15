After the intervention of the Head of State, place to the setting to music of the measures. The government press conference brought together all the main ministers on Thursday to announce the terms of the state of health emergency – reestablished throughout the country – and the curfew for the nine metropolises concerned. No less than four ministers accompanied the first of them, for an exercise that was intended to be very educational and practical.

With a strangeness for a health crisis, since the last minister to speak was… Olivier Véran, that of Health. Conversely, it was Gérald Darmanin who was the first to detail the measures restricting freedoms and the penalties incurred. A new non-conforming travel certificate (for health reasons, a visit to a dependent relative or even a pet walk) will be necessary to go out between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the areas affected by the curfew.

If the requirement is work-related, a certificate from the employer will also be essential. For the rest, Jean Castex engaged in a justification exercise, recalling that the situation is similar “With our neighbors”, before the detailed review of the presidential announcements.

1 Tests: a rapid device promised soon

Regarding the tests, the Minister of Health said: “The battle of deadlines ” East “Being won”, and this despite the strong demand of the population. Today, he says, 91% of PCR test results are returned within 48 hours and 1.3 million tests are performed per week.

Olivier Véran returned to the generalization of rapid antigenic tests (TRA), presented the day before by Emmanuel Macron. As with the PCR, a swab should be put in the nose of the suspected case. The difference is the speed of analysis: in less than half an hour, you get the result.

Five million of these tests have been ordered. They are also experimenting in certain sectors, such as among nursing students. “In a few weeks, hospitals, but also pharmacies, town doctors, will be able to acquire the TRA, as well as the appropriate equipment. Barnums can also be placed at airports. “ But, in this new triptych – “test, alert, protect” -, nothing on a “retrospective” contact tracing which would nevertheless allow, according to a good number of scientists, to break the start of a future cluster.

2 Schools and transport: the dead ends of the executive

And that’s not the executive’s only stalemate. While universities and schools are at the top of the contamination clusters, the government did not consider it necessary to review the organization of these establishments. And if the curfew does not allow exits after 9 p.m. in areas on maximum alert, nothing has been specified regarding the late hours of certain courses, for students who live far from their faculty.

Another dimension totally avoided: metropolitan transport. No question of reducing the supply again. If Jean Castex recognizes that barrier gestures are not ” without a doubt “ not respected in transport, he believes that people stay there “Not long in contact”.Early morning travelers stuck for an hour in the Parisian RER will appreciate it. And even if “Line 13 is still loaded” , the Prime Minister relies on companies to set up staggered hours.

3 Caregivers: a tribute and some commitments

Jean Castex gave them back “A strong tribute”. While, throughout France, the white coats paraded so that their demands are finally heard (see page 19), the Prime Minister, at the same time, announced a series of measures taken in their favor.

To all health workers, “A compensatory allowance for leave not taken” will be paid, “Of the order of 110 to 200 euros gross per day”, he detailed. In addition, while the Ségur agreement provides for an increase in salaries of 183 euros per month in two stages – 90 euros from September and 93 euros from March -, “This second tranche is brought forward before the end of 2020”, said Jean Castex. Finally, an envelope of 100 million euros will be allocated to regional health agencies (ARS), intended “To the management of human resources”.

4 Teleworking: no obligation, only an incentive

“We invite companies and public administrations to develop the use of teleworking. “ No more incentive than the President of the Republic the day before, Jean Castex has chosen to rely on the goodwill of companies, rather than imposing remote work, when it is possible.

Élisabeth Borne justifies this by asserting that “The very strict sanitary protocol” imposed on companies this summer “Is very well applied”. Of the 500,000 checks carried out by the labor inspectorate in recent weeks, “Only 300” have been the subject of a formal notice.

However, two changes are made to the protocol in force and which concern companies in curfew areas: the definition of a minimum number of days of teleworking per week and the staggering of arrival and departure times from their employees.

5 Business aid: existing mechanisms strengthened

The Minister of the Economy – without failing to underline the “Cost to public finances of one billion euros »- essentially announced a reinforcement of the systems already in place for companies with less than 50 employees installed in curfew areas, but also for the hotel, restaurant, cafes, tourism, l event, sport and culture.

The solidarity fund of 1,500 euros will thus be accessible to them if their loss of turnover reaches 50%. They may also benefit from a total exemption from employer contributions. State-guaranteed loans will be extended for six months, until June 2021.

As for their reimbursements, Bruno Le Maire simply asked “To the French Banking Federation to examine” a postponement of an additional year “For businesses that really need it”. Regarding rents, the government said “Ready to discuss a tax credit for donors”.

6 Culture: “arrangements” being studied in the face of concerns

The announcement of the curfew from 9 p.m. caused amazement and tremors of anger in the performing arts and cinema circles. Thus, for the director of the Omnia cinemas in Rouen, “We can’t even save the evening session, one of the busiest, which brings a certain financial balance, it’s dramatic”. Same story with the boss of the Théâtre du Rond-point, who, in a furious tweet, wonders: “The battle is tough, but what’s the point of bombing places where the enemy is absent?” “The misunderstanding is great because theaters and cinemas had reopened by strictly applying strict sanitary rules, by reducing their gauge.

The presidential announcement is not accompanied by any specific aid, except for a vague partial unemployment scheme which does not concern 100,000 intermittent workers. If the Minister of Culture renews its support for the world of culture, the CGT spectacle denounces, for its part, an announcement “Brutal, without consultation”. The Prime Minister, feeling the wind of protest blowing, announced “Arrangements”for the time being under study.

framed

The Council of State tackles the government. The Council of State broke the restriction on access for vulnerable people in the face of Covid to partial unemployment, put in place by a government decree at the end of last August. As a reminder, this decree concerned pregnant women in the last trimester of pregnancy, those over 65, obese people, or people suffering from renal failure. Before this decree, these people were automatically entitled to partial activity or to a work stoppage. The Council of State considered that the government’s decision was neither “justified” nor “coherent”.