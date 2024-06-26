Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 21:49

In a conciliation hearing held this Tuesday, 25th, regarding the debt of Rio Grande do Sul, the federal government proposed to the State devastated by floods an advance of R$ 680 million in financial compensation, for the loss of ICMS collection, in addition to an advance of R$4.5 million in precatório (judicial debts) that would only be paid in 2025.

Governor Eduardo Leite welcomed the proposal, regardless of the continuation of the action that calls for the extinction of all RS debt with the Union.

The agreement was discussed during a meeting in Minister Luiz Fux’s office this Tuesday.

Participating in the meeting were the attorney general of the Union Jorge Messias, minister Paulo Pimenta, the secretary of the National Treasury Rogério Ceron, governor Eduardo Leite, deputy attorney general Luiz Augusto Santos Lima, the attorney general of RS Eduardo Cunha da Costa, State Finance Secretary Priscilla Santana and representatives of the Rio Grande do Sul section of the Brazilian Bar Association.

It was also agreed to maintain “dialogue and reciprocal commitment in efforts to construct other financial assistance measures for the State” in a new conciliation hearing scheduled for August 13th, after the judicial recess.

The dialogues take place after the Brazilian Bar Association filed a lawsuit to overturn RS’s debt, under the argument that the debt – even though suspended for 36 months by the federal government, “makes the reconstruction” of the State unfeasible.

The OAB argues that the extinction would be a “measure of humanity” in the face of the scourge in the State. According to the entity, the State’s liabilities with the Union reach R$ 100 billion

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office maintains that the Lula government has already presented a package to relax fiscal rules to help with the reconstruction of the State, with “financial relief” for the State of R$31.9 billion.