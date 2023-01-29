The paranoia of the Russian political class towards everything Western has risen in tone since its invasion of Ukraine, and it is spreading to various areas. To the extent that the Russian government plans to ban video games under various pretexts.

Among them who are one ‘negative influence’ for gamers, and they even have ‘hidden messages’. The authorities also affirm that they are used as propaganda to affect the conscience of those who play.

Not only on a conscious level but even in your subconscious. That is what the Russian newspaper Kommersant revealed. Now, for a video game to come out in Russia, it will first have to be reviewed.

In addition to looking for malware, which would be the most common, I would also look for ‘forbidden content’. Who will be in charge of this task will be the TsKIKT, the Center of Competence for the Substitution of Imports in the Field of ICT.

But banning video games before they hit the market is not the only thing that Russia intends to implement. He still wants to force all computers in the country to have parental control applications installed.

You also want to create a catalog of ‘approved online games’. It is clear that what Russia really wants is to gain more control, to spy on what its citizens are doing with their PCs, and to keep the population away from Western influence.

What else has Russia done or intends to do besides ban video games?

The idea of ​​banning video games that are not approved is not the first that Russia has to exercise control. One of them is the RuStore, the Russian equivalent of the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This is an application store managed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Media. Another of its measures is the creation of a video game graphics engine to encourage developers in the country.

Similarly, the suggestion that large-scale piracy on Russian soil should be approved to avoid sanctions imposed by Western companies cannot be forgotten.

But in Kommersant they point out that at least the idea of ​​banning video games does not seem to be going anywhere. Only ‘would strangle’ this industry in Russia, and there are almost no titles ‘patriotic’ to play. And players would still hack what they want.

