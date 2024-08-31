Budget proposal sent to Congress; impasse over mandatory amendments took over the three branches of government in August

The Budget project prepared by the Federal government allocates R$ 38.95 billions in amendments from the National Congress for 2025. The amount is lower than the amount approved for the previous year, of R$ 53 billion.

The economic team sent this Friday (Aug 30, 2024) the Ploa (Annual Budget Bill) for 2025 to the National Congress. The document still needs to be analyzed by deputies and senators, who can make changes to the text.

Amendments are legislative instruments that require the Executive Branch to execute specific expenses proposed by members of Congress. They are generally used in public policy projects and works in the States.

THE AMENDMENT IMPASSE

The topic attracted attention in August. The Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Flávio Dino accepted on August 8 an action by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to suspend the so-called Pix amendments. Understand more in this report.

After discussions, representatives of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches reached a agreement to maintain the congressmen’s mandatory amendments (with the government obliged to pay the resources), but with new determinations. Each one will have criteria to follow in order to be committed and executed.

THE Poder360 found that the impasse between the Powers did not necessarily hinder the technical preparation of the Budget, but rather encouraged discussions on whether the amount allocated to mandatory amendments should not be increased.

BUDGET 2025

The Ploa is sent every year by the Executive to the Legislature. In practice, it is the Budget itself. The deadline for receipt is August 31st. As usual, the project was sent close to the deadline.

The document provides detailed estimates of revenue and expenses for the fiscal year. The figures are broken down into each category. The definitions will still be modified in Congress.

Understand what Ploa is in the infographic below:

As already established by the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), the government’s goal for 2025 is to eliminate the primary deficit in public accounts. In practice, revenues must equal expenses.

The Finance Minister’s initial promise, Fernando Haddadwas to have a surplus equivalent to 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2025. The economic team decided in April to change course and delay the positive balance of the primary result.

The current schedule is as follows:

2025 – 0% of GDP;

2026 – 0.25% of GDP;

2027 – 0.5% of GDP;

2028 – 1% of GDP.

The primary result is the difference between the revenues and expenses of a given administration, without considering the payment of interest on public debt. The indicator signals the capacity for investments with a lower need for debt. If the number is negative, it means that there was deficit (diamond). If it is positive, surplus.

To balance the budget accounts, the government needs to cut spending and increase revenue. Most of the offensives in these 20 months of the 3rd term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was to increase revenue. The strategy is seen as more uncertain by experts, as it depends on projections. Expense savings tend to be more accurate.