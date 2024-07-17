There is resistance to transforming the agency into a public company and a new category may be created; on Wednesday (17.Jul), senators will try to reach an agreement to analyze the text in the CCJ

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), still seeks an understanding with the senators Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), president of CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs), and Pliny Valerius (PSDB-AM), rapporteur, on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 65 of 2023which provides for the financial autonomy of BC (Central bank).

The expectation is that the three will meet this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024), at 8:30 am, to seal an agreement on the matter and attempt to analyze the proposal on the same day, at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Upper House.

There are 2 essential points on the table that need to be pacified, according to the Poder360:

the change in the legal nature of the BC; and

the employment relationship model involving monetary authority employees.

Due to the tight deadline, there is a real chance that the vote on the PEC will be postponed until August. The senators believe that the issue is complex and voting on it in a semi-presential session would not be ideal.

The text aims to unlink the local authority’s Budget from the Union. The Central Bank is already working with operational independence and the proposal seeks, in practice, to expand this autonomy.

There is resistance at the Ministry of Finance to the transition from an autarchy to a public company. It is possible to reach an intermediate solution that ensures financial autonomy without transforming the company into a company.

There is a possibility that a category will be created that resembles the modus operandi of central banks of developed countries. A kind of “financial authority”as this digital newspaper found out.

For those in favor, the change would bring the monetary authority closer to international best practices. In an article published in Poder360BC directors Ailton Aquino, Diogo Guillen, Otávio Damaso and Renato Gomes defend the measure.

Another aspect is the change in employment relationships. It would move from a statutory regime (specific to public servants) to the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). Thus, there would be more flexibility. At the same time, there are differences in terms of stability and benefits.

Natacha Gadelha Rocha, president of ANBCB (National Association of Central Bank Analysts), stated that there was a gap in the agency. The change to CLT would also contribute to facilitating hiring and replacing staff, in his view.

“We can better adapt to the financial system and deliver more services to society,” told this digital newspaper.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhas reservations on this point.

“It’s one thing to discuss financial autonomy. [Sou] The Please. I’m ready. [de discutir] […] Another thing is to transform it into a company, creating a new figure that is stable under the CLT and subordinating this to the Senate and not to the National Monetary Council”, said during the 19th Congress of Hugs (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism).