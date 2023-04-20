Treasury will provide guarantees on credit operations, which reduces the risk of default and attracts investments

This Thursday (April 20, 2023) the Ministry of Finance announced measures to encourage PPPs (public-private partnerships), which are a form of privatization of services.

A legislation current PPP dates from 2004. The economic team presented 4 proposals that aim to modernize the text and benefit, mainly, states and municipalities:

Union guarantees to cover risks

The Union will provide a guarantee to finance the continuing considerations of a public-private partnership project. The government argues that states and municipalities have difficulty in providing security to obtain funding from private partners.

The bank signs a contract with the State or municipality and, in the event of default on the credit, the financial institution immediately pays the company being hired by the entity. According to the Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, the measure “andeliminates the risk of default for the private”.

“When the financial institution makes this payment, it becomes a normal credit operation with disbursement. If the entity does not pay the credit operation with this financial institution, the National Treasury goes there and honors this obligation and triggers this counter guarantee“, he said.

Ceron declared that the measure will revolutionize the PPP market in Brazil. He defended that foreign investors and large national private groups do not enter into state and municipal concessions because of the risk of default.

“By providing this type of guarantee, we bring this risk to sovereign risk, which is the lowest possible risk. All foreigners know how to deal with sovereign risk and therefore attracts investment”said the Treasury Secretary.

The Treasury already endorses credit operations for states and municipalities. That is, financial institutions lend resources to entities guaranteed by the Union, because the sovereign risk reduces the probability of default to practically zero. In practice, the cost of credit is lower.

States and municipalities take resources to pave roads, build schools and other services. Now, the government will allow guarantee for contributions in PPPs. Ceron said that while the works are being carried out, the legislation allows for contributions to reduce the budgetary cost of the project. By providing a guarantee, the Union makes the project more attractive.

“It reduces the need for financial leverage from the private partner. This is very good, because these projects often involve a lot of investment resources”, he declared. “And most importantly: it reduces costs. Because the cost of a credit operation backed by the Treasury is much more advantageous than completely financing the project through the operation”completed.

Standardize the accounting of PPP expenses

The current law establishes a limit of 5% for commitment of net current revenue to PPP projects. There are projects that serve to modernize facilities that already exist, such as renovating a school.

When there is a public-private partnership of existing structures, only the additional expense will be included in this percentage and not the full expense.

“It is an accounting measure. It is a Treasury ordinance, which has even been published today. It seems to be simple, but it is very important to speed up risk taking for public managers and leverage infra-social projects and existing infrastructures. As important as creating new structures is taking good care of and modernizing what we already have”he said.

The government will change rules via decree for incentivized debentures, which are fundraising instruments made by PPP concessionaires to make investments viable. This type of fund has different rates of income tax at the following rates: 0% – when earned by an individual; 15% – when earned by a legal entity.

The government will allow incentive debentures to be used for social infrastructure, such as education; health; public security and prison system; urban parks and conservation units; cultural and sports equipment; social housing and urban regeneration.

“This is very important to improve access to credit by concessionaires and make projects cheaper. This makes a monumental difference to the viability of the project, making it more attractive, having more competition and reducing costs”he said.

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS

The Ministry of Finance said that there are 193 projects with contracts started in Brazil. Of these, 73 are public lighting. Ceron declared that the sector has a more solid guarantee instrument, which attracts investments.

“By providing this type of guarantee, all sectors other than public lighting will be able to grow as much as”declared the Secretary of the Treasury.

The government says that there are 153 projects being structured or tendered in the country. Of these, 27 are sanitation and 10 education.