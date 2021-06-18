The government proposed a budget of R$41.7 billion for unemployment insurance in 2021. Projections obtained by power360 show that the Executive’s expectation is that 8.2 million workers will receive the benefit, 440,000 more than expected for 2021.

The forecast of resources for unemployment insurance is included in the FAT (Worker’s Support Fund) budget proposal for 2022, published in the Federal Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União) on Thursday (June 17, 2021). The proposal was approved at a meeting held on the 3rd Tuesday (June 15, 2021) by the codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund).

The estimated budget for unemployment insurance in 2022 is 2% higher than in 2021. The benefit has a budget of R$ 40.9 billion this year – the amount was even cut in the budget, but was recomposed with R $2.6 billion of supplemental credit.

Workers

While the budget rose by 2%, the number of workers expected to receive unemployment insurance increased by 5.7%. The government proposed a budget of R$ 41.7 billion considering that 8.2 million workers will receive unemployment insurance in 2022. It is higher than the forecast for 2021 (7.8 million) and that executed in 2020 (7 .2 million).

The benefit to formal workers dismissed without just cause accounts for 84% of the payments foreseen for 2022. The remainder is divided into 4 types. Here are the numbers:

Formal worker: 6.8 million;

Artisanal fisherman: 1 million;

Domestic employees: 240 thousand;

Professional qualification: 41.4 thousand;

Rescued worker: 873.

According to the Executive’s projections, there will be an increase in payments made to artisanal fishermen (27%), rescued workers (3.8%), formal workers (3.7%) and domestic workers (2.6%) . The professional qualification grants paid by unemployment insurance should drop 46% in 2022, compared to 2021. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, promises to launch a new training program for young people.

O Ministry of Economy registered 6.8 million requests for unemployment insurance in 2020 and 2.6 million from January to May 2021. In May, there were 527 thousand requests. There was a slight drop compared to April, when the new workload reduction program was launched. However, the numbers are still at a level higher than that observed in the 2nd half of 2020.

