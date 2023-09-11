Ministry of Cities will invest R$225 million in the construction of Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing

The minister Jader Filho (Cities) said that the government will announce the construction of 1,500 homes in the My home, my life in cities hit by the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. “We will form partnerships with the State government and the affected municipalities”said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (September 10, 2023).

The minister states that the investment in the construction of housing units will be R$225 million. The selection to receive the units will be made based on income criteria.

Jader Filho went to Vale do Taquari on Sunday along with 7 other ministers of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to visit the cities affected by the natural disaster. At least 46 people died.

The presidential delegation in Rio Grande do Sul was led by the interim president (Lula is in India), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). He flew over the region in a helicopter and announced the sending of R$741 million to Rio Grande do Sul.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), is accompanying the vice-president and the PT management delegation. The following ministers participate:

Jader Filho (Cities);

José Múcio (Defense);

Marina Silva (Environment);

Nísia Trindade (Health);

Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development);

Paulo Pimenta (Secom);

Waldez Góes (Regional Development);

Wellington Dias (Social Development).

